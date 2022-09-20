New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday stressed that decorum and discipline are the heart and soul of democracy and urged the elected representatives to set high standards through their words and conduct, said Vice President's Secretariat on Tuesday.

Addressing the members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly during a felicitation ceremony organized in his honour in Jaipur today, Dhankhar said that the reputation of people's representatives and the efficiency of parliamentary institutions is critical to the flourishing of democracy. "Failure on these counts would adversely impact other public institutions as well," he added, as per the statement.

Observing that historically, our legislative assemblies and the Parliament have largely functioned in a calm and composed way, the Vice President termed the present situation as alarming. He stressed the need for political parties to come on a common platform and resolve their differences through a consensual approach.

Highlighting that guidance to governance emanates from hallowed precincts legislature, he called for taking inspiration from quality debates of our Constituent Assembly.

Referring to the principle of 'Separation of Powers', the Vice President underlined that none of the three organs of the 'State' can claim to be supreme as only the Constitution is supreme.

In his address, Dhankhar thanked the Speaker and all Members of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly for their love and warmth.

Dr C P Joshi, Speaker of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Gulab Chand Katariya, Leader of Opposition, Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Rajasthan Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and members of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly were present.

Prior to this, the Vice President also attended a felicitation ceremony organised in his honour by various social organisations from the state of Rajasthan.

In the evening, Dhankhar attended a dinner hosted in his honour by the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot at his residence. (ANI)

