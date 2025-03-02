Gir Somnath (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that he dedicated the "successful accomplishment" of the "Mahakumbh of unity" to the feet of Shri Somnath Bhagwan. He said this in a post on X after offering prayers at Shri Somnath Jyotirlinga Mandir here in Gujarat on Sunday.

"The Mahakumbh of unity in Prayagraj was completed with the efforts of crores of countrymen. As a servant, I had resolved in my heart that after the Maha Kumbh, I will worship Shri Somnath, the first Jyotirlinga out of the twelve Jyotirlingas," the Prime Minister said.

"Today, with the blessings of Somnath Dada, that resolution has been fulfilled. On behalf of all the countrymen, I dedicate the successful accomplishment of the Mahakumbh of unity to the feet of Shri Somnath Bhagwan. During this, I also prayed for the health and prosperity of every countryman," he added.

The Prime Minister offered a special 'puja' at the temple and paid obeisance to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's idol inside the temple premises.

Mahakumbh 2025 emerged as a historic event with its divine, grand, and well-organized execution, witnessing an unprecedented gathering of over 66 crore devotees. Held on the banks of Sangam in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, the Mahakumbh marked a sacred occasion after 144 years, drawing immense crowds from across India and the world.

PM Modi arrived in Gujarat on Saturday for a three-day visit, beginning with his arrival at the Jamnagar Airport.

Prime Minister Modi will visit Sasangir in Gujarat's Junagadh district on Monday, on the occasion of World Wildlife Day.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi wished the people a happy start to the holy month of Ramzan on Sunday.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "As the blessed month of Ramzan begins, may it bring peace and harmony to our society. This sacred month epitomises reflection, gratitude, and devotion, also reminding us of the values of compassion, kindness, and service. Ramzan Mubarak!"

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Modi met former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott, who is currently visiting India.

During a visit to the Dilli Haat venue in the national capital, PM Modi also spoke about how Abbott enjoyed millets. Sharing a picture with Abbott on X, PM Modi stated, "Delighted to meet my good friend and former Australian PM Tony Abbott. He has always been a friend of India's. We have all seen him enjoy millets during his current visit." (ANI)

