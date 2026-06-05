India News | Deendayal Port Authority Pledges to Plant 600,000 Saplings on World Environment Day

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], June 5 (ANI): Deendayal Port Authority, Kandla, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, announced on World Environment Day that the authority will plant 6,00,000 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chairman of Deendayal Port Authority Nilabhra Dasgupta on Friday said that the port authority has taken a pledge to plant these 6,00,000 saplings in an organised manner. Along with this, every worker, employee, and officer will also personally plant at least 10 trees.

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"On June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day, Deendayal Port Authority, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, has taken the responsibility of planting 6,00,000 saplings as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (One Tree in the Name of Mother) campaign. We have set a target to plant these 600,000 saplings in an organised manner. Every worker, employee, and officer of the Deendayal Port Authority has taken a pledge to plant at least 10 trees individually," he said.

Dasgupta added that the Deendayal Port Authority is committed and responsible towards the environment, climate change, and biodiversity. The port authority is also committed to including green hydrogen plants and the electrification of equipment to reduce fossil fuel usage, a critical step towards environmental conservation.

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"This is necessary because Deendayal Port Authority is one of India's major ports, and we lead economic growth. Therefore, we must remain more responsible toward the environment, climate change, biodiversity, and the use of green and clean energy. The port authority is committed to various measures, including green hydrogen plants at the port, the electrification of equipment, and new ways to reduce fossil fuel usage," he said.

The announcement was made through an event organised today.

"We organised this event today, June 5, to announce that we will plant 600,000 saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign and spread awareness among the people of Kandla to plant as many trees as possible and protect our environment," he said.

World Environment Day (WED) is observed every year on June 5. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972 during the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. The first celebration was held in 1973, with the theme "Only One Earth."

Each year, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) selects a specific environmental theme and designates a global host country to spotlight a major environmental issue. This approach helps focus international attention and action on critical environmental challenges. (ANI)

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