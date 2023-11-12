New Delhi [India], November 12 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday extended warm greetings to the people on Diwali and expressed hope that the brilliance of the festival spreads knowledge, wisdom, and compassion to everyone's hearts.

The vice president also said that Deepawali reaffirms the belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing our duty to the best of our ability under all circumstances.

"Warm greetings on the auspicious and joyous occasion of Deepawali, the festival of lights. Deepawali reaffirms our belief in living a righteous and virtuous life and performing our duty to the best of our ability under all circumstances. May the brightness and brilliance of this festival spread knowledge, wisdom and compassion to the core of our hearts," Dhankar said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave his wishes to the people of the country on the festival of lights.

Wishing everyone a happy Diwali, the prime minister expressed hope that the special festival will bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone's lives.

Preparations for Diwali are in full swing in different states. The cities are all decked up as Diwali approaches.People all across the country have decorated their houses with colourful lights, rangolis, and flowers to celebrate the festival of joy.Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12.

Diwali is the festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday greeted the people of the country on the eve of Diwali, urging them to bring happiness and prosperity into the lives of the poor and needy by sharing their joys with them.

"Deepawali is a festival of joy and happiness. It is celebrated to mark the victory of light over darkness, good over evil and justice over injustice. People of different religions and faiths celebrate this festival and spread the message of love, brotherhood and harmony," the President Secretariat said in a statement, quoting President Murmu.

In her message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad."

She further said that one lamp can light up many others.

