India News | Deepika Dowry Case: Post-mortem Report Reveals Severe Physical Assault, Ruptured Spleen, and Brain Hematoma

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 19 (ANI): The official post-mortem report of Deepika, the young woman who died under suspicious circumstances in Jalpura village, has revealed shocking details of severe physical assault, showing multiple critical external injuries alongside a ruptured spleen and a brain hematoma.

The autopsy, which was conducted by a panel of two medical experts and entirely videographed for judicial transparency, strongly substantiates the family's claims that the victim was brutally assaulted by her in-laws before allegedly being thrown from the rooftop over unmet dowry demands.

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"Multiple serious external and internal injuries were found on the body. In particular, the hematoma in the brain and rupture of the spleen indicate severe trauma," the medical conclusion of the report stated, adding that the chambers of the victim's heart were found completely empty, with extensive bleeding found in various parts of the body.

According to the breakdown of the external examination, medical examiners recorded a massive 12 cm x 9 cm contusion on the right side of the face, a bone-deep wound on the left knee joint, and a deep 25 cm x 22 cm circular blue contusion above the right iliac crest. Additionally, deep pressure and abrasion marks were documented on the left side of the chest and abdomen, coupled with active bleeding from the left ear and distinct circular injury marks around her right hand.

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Internally, the impact of the trauma was catastrophic, resulting in a blood clot (hematoma) in the middle and left sections of the brain, a completely pale left kidney, and a ruptured spleen. To ensure an exhaustive investigation, forensic experts have preserved and sent the victim's viscera for analysis to determine the presence of any toxic or poisonous substances.

The medical findings follow the arrests of Deepika's husband, Hrithik, and father-in-law, Manoj, in Greater Noida's Jalpura village, by the Ecotech-3 police under relevant sections of the law.

They were arrested after the young woman died under suspicious circumstances following a fall from the rooftop of her in-laws' house, barely one-and-a-half years after her marriage, police said on Monday.

According to police, the incident was reported late Sunday night. The DCP Central Noida, Shailendra Kumar Singh, said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the woman's family members, and further legal proceedings are underway.

The victim's father, Sanjay, alleged that Deepika had been subjected to continuous harassment and torture by her in-laws over dowry demands shortly after the wedding. He claimed he had visited the house just hours before the incident in an attempt to resolve the dispute.

"Just yesterday, I went to their house and spoke with them. But half an hour after I left, I received a call from Manoj, who informed me that my daughter, Deepika, had fallen. I asked him, 'Did she fall down the stairs? Did she fall in the bathroom? He replied, 'She has fallen from the roof, and we are currently taking her to Sharda Hospital.' When we arrived at the hospital and saw her, we found her dead. We immediately called the police," the father told ANI.

Meanwhile, the deceased woman's uncle, Vishesh Nagar, alleged that there were visible injury marks on her body and claimed that she was assaulted before being thrown from the rooftop.

"We never imagined that all this would happen. Yesterday, my elder brother went to their house. As soon as he returned home--half an hour later--he received a phone call informing him that she had fallen. My brother even asked where she had fallen--that is, whether she had fallen down the stairs. But they told us nothing; they merely said that she had fallen and asked us to come to Sharda Hospital," he said.

"We also thought she might have suffered a normal injury. Now, after going there, we found out that she is dead. There are marks of physical assault all over her body; there is also a deep wound--likely inflicted by a blade, a screwdriver, or something similar. It is a very deep wound. Thus, after beating her, they threw her down from the terrace in an attempt to portray the incident as an accident. The motive behind this is dowry...," he alleged.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)