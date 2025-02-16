Ranchi, Feb 16 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday said he was deeply saddened over the loss of lives in a stampede at New Delhi railway station, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 18 people were killed and more than a dozen injured in the stampede that broke out late Saturday night at the crowded railway station.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the heartbreaking news about the death of many people due to chaos and stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. May the departed souls rest in peace and 'Marang Buru' (supreme tribal deity) give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this difficult time," Soren said in a post on X.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured in the stampede," he added.

The stampede was preceded by a swell in crowd of passengers waiting to board trains for Prayagraj -- where the Maha Kumbh is underway -- on platform number 14 and 15 of the station.

