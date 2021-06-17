Guwahati, Jun 17 (PTI) The Assam government has decided to initiate beautification of the area around Deepor Beel, a Ramsar site on the outskirts of Guwahati city, to attract tourists. A meeting was held to discuss issues relating to beautification of the permanent freshwater lake, located 10 km south-west from the state capital, on Wednesday evening, officials said. The Ramsar Convention has listed the lake, famous for its biological and environmental importance, as a Ramsar Site.

Guwahati Development Department Minister Ashok Singhal, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, and senior officials discussed issues relating to pollution in some parts of the wetland and the need to clear the waste.

Realignment of the railway track given the eco- sensitivity of the wetland also figured in the meeting, the officials said.

Suklabaidya said a proposal has been sent by his department to the Centre for realignment of the railway line running through the wetland which creates noise pollution and disturbs migratory birds.

Construction of cycling tracks along the road is also being planned to woo tourists, Singhal said.

The wetland with a surface area of of 4,014 hectare also has a bird sanctuary, covering an area of 414 hectare, which shelters over 200 species of birds, including about 70 species of migratory birds.

It is also used by elephants as a major corridor. PTI

