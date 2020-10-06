Baripada (Odisha), Oct 6 (PTI) A deer was killed after being hit by a vehicle near the Similipal sanctuary in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The incident happened near Kalabadia on National Highway 18 in the Deuli forest range, when the animal, weighing around 30 kg, had come out of the Similipal sanctuary, Range Officer Narayan Mohanty said.

An autopsy, of the carcass of the deer, was carried out at the Bangriposi veterinary hospital, he said.

