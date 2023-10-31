Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), October 31 (ANI): On the occasion of the 148th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister of India Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh flagged off the 'Run For Unity' in Lucknow on the occasion of Ekta Diwas.

Addressing the occasion, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "I salute the icon of national unity Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the auspicious occasion of his birth anniversary. When the country got independence in 1947, the then government could not give him the post for the contribution made by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, but in 2014, the Prime Minister honoured him".

"This national unity race can create a new feeling of nation first. Children, old and young, everyone took part in the race. I salute them all", he added.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed his words of gratitude towards the former deputy Prime Minister of India and his contribution to save the nation's integrity and unity.

Addressing the occasion, Rajnath Singh said "You all must have heard about the incidents related to Junagadh princely state and Nizamshahi. Sardar Patel merged these two princely states into India. Had the task of merger of Jammu and Kashmir been entrusted to Sardar Patel, the problem of Article 370 of the Constitution would not have arisen."

"Had Sardar Patel not shown wisdom and determination at that time, today Indians would have required visa passport to go to Junagadh and Hyderabad. The role of Sardar Patel in making independent India one India was not allowed to be highlighted. Whereas Sardar Patel not only worked on One India but also built the 'steel frame' like civil services to run India.", he added.

Sardar's Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as Ekta diwas (National Unity day) across the country.

Earlier in the morning, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 'Run For Unity', on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel served as India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister between 1947 to 1950. He was a senior Congress leader and is remembered for the unification of India's over 550 princely states into a single country. He also strongly voiced his views on women's empowerment. (ANI)

