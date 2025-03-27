Angul (Odisha) [India], March 27 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday paid tribute to former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi was also present.

Manjhi, speaking to ANI, said that the tribute was held on the 'ekadasha' of the late Debendra Pradhan.

"This is the 'ekadasha' of late Debendra Pradhan. So, we reached his residence in Talcher and paid him tribute. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also came here with me. All of us paid tribute to him," Manjhi said.

Pradhan, who passed away at the age of 84, was the father of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, was a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from the Deogarh parliamentary constituency of Odisha.

On March 26, the Lok Sabha also paid tribute to the late Union Minister.

The Lok Sabha observed a moment of silence in his honor.

"Tributes were paid to former Union Minister and social worker Dr. Debendra Pradhan ji on his demise today on behalf of the House. Dr. Pradhan was a member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabha from Deogarh parliamentary constituency of Odisha. The Assembly observed silence for the departed soul and prayed for his peace,"* Om Birla said in a post on X.

In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla also emphasized the importance of maintaining decorum and sanctity in the House.

"It is expected of you to uphold the high standards of decorum and sanctity of the House. There have been several incidents where MPs' conduct was not in line with these expectations. Fathers, daughters, mothers, wives, and husbands have been Members of this House. In this context, I expect the Leader of Opposition (LoP) to adhere to the rules... It is especially expected of the LoP to maintain proper conduct," he stated.

The last rites of the former Union Minister were performed at Puri Swargadwar with full solemnity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier paid his last respects to Dr. Debendra Pradhan, while Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed profound condolences on his passing.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former Union Minister Debendra Pradhan. He was a popular public leader and an able parliamentarian. As the State BJP President, Pradhan made a significant contribution to the growth of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha with his strong leadership," CM Majhi posted on X in Odia.

Pradhan served as the BJP Odisha unit president three times--from 1988 to 1990, 1990 to 1993, and 1995 to 1997. He also held the position of Union Minister of State for Surface Transport and Minister of State for Agriculture. (ANI)

