New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The defence ministry signed a Rs 2,269-crore deal with state-run Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) on Tuesday for the procurement of 11 Shakti warfare systems, along with associated equipment.

The electronic warfare system will be installed on-board the frontline warships of the Indian Navy, officials said.

The Shakti systems are capable of accurately intercepting electronic emissions and implementing counter measures in a dense electromagnetic environment, they said.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hyderabad on February 13 for procurement of 11 Shakti Electronic Warfare Systems along with associated equipment/accessories for Indian Navy under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category at a total cost of Rs 2,269.54," the ministry said in a statement.

The Shakti EW system is indigenously designed, developed and manufactured.

"The project will generate employment of two-and-a-half lakh man-days over a period of four years with participation of more than 155 industry partners including MSMEs, thus furthering the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'," the ministry said.

