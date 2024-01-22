New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): To take the Indian tunes to be played during the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29, 2024, to the people, the Ministry of Defence has organised an online contest, in coordination with MyGov, from January 22-29.

During the contest, participants can make their video clips to the tune of Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024 by Vocal or Instrumental mode and upload their entries on a dedicated platform on MyGov portal.

In the competition, the 1st prize will be of 25 thousand, 2nd of 15 thousand and 3rd will be of 10 thousand. Only Indian citizens can participate in the quiz and an individual is permitted to participate only once in the contest.

Any individual who desires to participate in the contest will have to provide complete details. (ANI)

