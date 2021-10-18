New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar on Monday inaugurated a training programme on the latest survey and mapping technologies for officers of the Indian Defence Estates Services (IDES) and technical staff of Directorate General Defence Estates, an official statement said.

With over 18 lakh acres of estates, Directorate General Defence Estates (DGDE) is one of the largest land-managers of the government land.

Also Read | Apple Unleashed Event LIVE News Updates: New MacBook Pro Models, AirPods 3 & More Expected To Be Launched.

The defence ministry's statement said that the training programme will give exposure to trainees about new technologies such as satellite imagery processing and drone imagery processing.

Kumar hoped that just after completion of training, the officers will adopt these new technologies for quick completion of ongoing land survey by DGDE.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Forecast: Rains Improve Air Quality in National Capital, AQI Recorded in ‘Good’ Category.

The first batch of training started at National Remote Sensing Center in Hyderabad after Kumar's inauguration on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)