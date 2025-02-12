Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12 (ANI): Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh held bilateral meetings on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru with several international defence officials on Tuesday, according to a release on Wednesday.

According to the release, the discussions involved Mozambican Defence Secretary Casimiro Augusto Mueio, Sri Lankan Defence Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, Permanent Secretary of Defence, Suriname Jayantkumar Bidesie, State Secretary of Mongolia Brigadier General Gankhayug Degvadorj, Nepal's Ministry of Defence Secretary Rameshwor Dangal, Mauritius Permanent Secretary Devendre Gopaul, and Major General Lukwikila Metikwiza Marcel, Permanent Secretary of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The meetings focused on various issues, including reviewing ongoing defence cooperation and exploring methods to strengthen ties. The discussions highlighted the importance of enhancing defence-industrial cooperation.

Additionally, Defence Secretary Singh met with Lt Gen Gael Diaz de Tuesta, Director of the International Directorate of the Directorate General of Armament, France, to discuss joint projects and opportunities for further defence industrial cooperation.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held bilateral meetings with the ministers of Armenia, Malawi, and Madagascar on the sidelines of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The bilateral meetings took place with Suren Papikyan, Minister of Defence of Armenia; Monica Chang' Anamuno, Minister of Defence of Malawi; and Lieutenant General Sahivelo Lala Monja Delphin, Minister of Armed Forces of Madagascar.

Aero India is a crucial platform that drives forward the government's vision of a strong, capable, secure and self-reliant India.

Organised in a total area of over 42,000 sq meters and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign companies, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India to date.

The 15th Aero India started on February 10 and will conclude on February 14. February 10th to 12th have been reserved as business days, with the 13th and 14th set as public days for people to witness the show. (ANI)

