New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane paid a two-day visit to Myanmar and held talks with top military leaders of the country with a focus on maintenance of tranquillity along the border between the two nations.

During the visit that concluded on Saturday, Aramane called on Senior General Min Aung Hlaing in Nay Pyi Taw, according to the defence ministry.

The defence secretary also called on Defence Minister of Myanmar Gen (retd.) Mya Tun Oo and held meetings with Commander-in-Chief of Myanmar Navy Admiral Moe Aung and Chief of Defence Industries Lt Gen Khan Myint Than, it said.

"The visit provided an opportunity to raise matters relating to India's security with senior leadership of Myanmar," the ministry said in a statement.

"During the meetings, the two sides discussed issues related to maintenance of tranquillity in the border areas, illegal trans-border movements and transnational crimes such as drug trafficking and smuggling," it added.

The ministry said both sides reaffirmed their commitment to ensure that their respective territories would not be allowed to be used for any activities inimical to the other.

India shares an approximately 1,700-km long border with Myanmar.

"Any developments in that country have a direct impact on India's bordering regions. Peace and stability in Myanmar and well-being of its people, therefore, remain of utmost importance to India," the ministry said.

