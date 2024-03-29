Dwarka (Gujarat) [India], March 29 (ANI): In a step towards bolstering operational capabilities in forward areas, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane inaugurated the Indian Coast Guard's new Hovercraft Maintenance Unit at Okha in Gujarat.

The Hovercraft Maintenance Unit at Okha was inaugurated by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane in the presence of the maritime force's chief director, General Rakesh Pal and other senior officials.

The Hovercraft Maintenance Infrastructure will provide a fillip to the operational readiness in forward areas in the region, the ICG said.

The hovercrafts are used by the force to keep an eye on the activities along the maritime boundary with Pakistan on the Gujarat coast.

The ICG maintains a large fleet of these hovercrafts in the area, which are amphibious and are used by the troops to keep close watch on the uninhabited islands in the area, which can be used by anti-national elements. (ANI)

