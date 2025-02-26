Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 26 (ANI): The two-day Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 on Wednesday concluded with investment commitments in the state totalling Rs 491,500 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it was the defining moment in the development history of Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X, "The Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 concluded with investment commitments in Assam totalling Rs491,500 crore."

Also Read | DRDO, Indian Navy Successfully Conduct Flight Trials of First-of-Its-Kind Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Watch Video).

CM Sarma said that the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit was the defining moment in the development history of Assam as the positive vibes created in the summit along with the investment proposal will create a new moment of growth and development.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the two-day business summit in Guwahati, the Chief Minister said that the summit will create a vibrant landscape to change Assam from a dependable state to a contributory state that can contribute meaningfully to the transformation of Viksit Bharat.

Also Read | Mahashivratri 2025: Devotees Throng Temples Across Country As Maha Shivratri Celebrated With Religious Fervour.

Giving a brief snapshot of the rich history of Assam, the Chief Minister said that the state has the distinction of discovering the first coal mine, first oil field and first oil refinery.

"If was a very affluent state with a very high GDP. However, the division of the country during independence created a barrier in its connectivity, linking the state with the mainland of India through Chicken's neck. However, the state experienced a turnaround in 2014 when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister of the country," Sarma said.

"In the last decade, Assam registered GSDP over 12 per cent. Today, Assam is ready for a fresh beginning with several achievements. From this year onwards Assam's Jagiroad Semiconductor will start producing 48 million chips to be supplied to domestic and international markets. Assam's NRL refinery will become the first in its segment to produce bio-ethanol from bamboo, thereby becoming the first refinery to achieve this feat. The new terminal of LGBI airport will be dedicated this year along with a bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati. All these taken together will transform the growth trajectory of Assam," he added.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his 'margdarshan'. He said his presence in the Jhumoir and twice at the summit once for inaugurating the exhibition hall and spending quality time with the exhibitors and inauguration of the summit the next day was inspirational for Team Assam.

On this occasion, he also conveyed his thanks to the Union Council of Ministers for their help and guidance through the entire process of the summit. He also said that the unprecedented success of the summit will translate into overall positive development in the state.

This success has also emboldened the government of Assam to work more resolutely to make Assam the trendsetter and an important contributor in the country's journey for Viksit Assam.

The Chief Minister also said that the members of the SHGs in Assam are important forces for a resurgent and 'Atmanirbhar' Assam. Therefore, the government has a well-laid-out roadmap for taking this vibrant force in the development journey of Assam.

Sarma also said that in view of the concert culture brewing across the North East and elsewhere, his government will do the needful to make Guwahati and Dibrugarh the concert capital of the state.

CM Sarma also said that all the MoUs signed during the summit will be executed in letter and spirit so that the MoUs yield rich dividends in the development journey of the state. He, however, said that for the state to cope with the new development paradigm need skilled man power. He, therefore, called upon the institutions of higher education to put in concerted efforts to create skilled youth resources who are able to take on the needs of Industry 4.0.

Union Industry and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal while speaking on the occasion appreciated Assam 7D's. They are democracy, demography, demand, diversity, dependability, digitization and decisive leadership.

He said that the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Sarma will create an empowered ecosystem to make use of the other 6 D's. Goyal also emphasised the role of the 3 Ts (Trade, Technology, Tourism) and 3 Is (Industry, Infrastructure, Investment) in pushing the future development of Assam.

He expressed his belief that Assam, with its rich resources, strong leadership, and commitment to development will be a strong player for a viksit nation.

The Union Minister also said that Advantage Assam 2.0 will mark a significant step toward strengthening Assam's position as a key player in India's export logistics and trade sector. He also hailed the visionary leadership of Sarma describing him as a 'man with the heart of gold'.

He also appreciated the Chief Minister's dedication and relentless efforts for the welfare of the people of Assam which aligned perfectly with PM Modi's vision for the nation's progress.

Earlier, Country Director ADB Mio Oka, Country Director WB Auguste Tano Kouame, Director General New Development Bank DJ Pandian, Regional Director International Finance Corporation Imad Fakhoury, MD NRL Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan, MD TATA Electronics Randheer Thakur, President FICCI Harsha Vardhana Agarwal, COO Pepsi Co India and South Asia Rinkesh Satija, Chairman Century Plyboards Sajjan Bhajanka shared their experience and observation on the summit.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota gave an epilogue of the summit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)