Nainital, Apr 6 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has directed the district courts of Dehradun and Haridwar not to hold regular courts for two weeks in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the directive, issued by the high court Registrar Dhananjay Chaturvedi on Monday night, only important matters will be taken up during the period by the courts that will work with one third employees and there will be regular sanitization of the campuses.

The District Judges of the two courts have also been requested to ask all the employees above 45 years of age to be vaccinated as per the instructions of the Centre.

The Registrar's order said the instructions related to the advocates will also be issued after consulting the bar association.

Apart from this, other SOPs issued by the Centre and the Uttarakhand government for prevention of Covid-19 infection are to be followed strictly.

The District Judges have been requested to inform the Bar Associations concerned about the instructions.

Uttarakhand reported 547 cases of Covid-19 on Monday with Dehradun and Haridwar accounting for a majority of them. Dehradun reported 224 fresh cases while Haridwar reported 194.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)