Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): The exhibition area set up for the Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit remained open for school students and the general public on Sunday, as per the instructions given by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

A large number of students and the general public reached the venue and got the opportunity to learn closely about the two-decade-long development journey of Uttarakhand.

Various hydropower projects, including the Rishikesh-Karnprayag Railway Line, Aroma Park, Plastic Park, Food Park, Wellness Park, and Tehri Dam, were displayed.

Also, traditional products, including handicrafts, were showcased in the exhibition.

During the two-day summit, agreements worth more than Rs 3.5 lakh crore have been signed, against an initial estimated target of Rs 2 lakh crore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated 'Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit 2023' being held at the Forest Research Institute on Friday.

Modi also took a walkthrough of the exhibition, besides launching a book Sashakt Uttarakhand and the brand House of Himalayas. The theme of the Summit was 'Peace to Prosperity'.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness for being in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and remembered his utterance about the third decade of the century being the decade of Uttrakhand.

PM Modi said that it is a matter of satisfaction that the statement is being realised on the ground. The Prime Minister complimented the state government and all those involved in the successful rescue project of workers from the tunnel at Silkiyara.

Referring to the investors present on the occasion as the heavyweights of the industry, the Prime Minister drew the analogy of a SWOT analysis carried out by the multinationals and emphasized performing this exercise on the nation. He highlighted that the results of the SWOT analysis will indicate an abundance of aspirations, hope, self-confidence, innovation and opportunities in the country.

He also mentioned the indicators of policy-driven governance and the resolve of the citizens for political stability.

"Aspirational India desires a stable government rather than instability," the Prime Minister said as he threw light on the recently concluded Assembly Elections and underlined that the people voted based on good governance and its track record.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted the country's capability to move forward at a record pace, irrespective of the COVID pandemic and the unstable geopolitical scenario.

"Be it the Corona vaccine or economic policies, India had trust in its capabilities and policies," the Prime Minister remarked. As a result, the Prime Minister said that India stands in a league of its own when compared to the other large economies in the world.

He noted that every state in India, including Uttarakhand, is reaping the benefits of this strength. (ANI)

