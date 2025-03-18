Patna, Mar 18 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has summoned RJD president and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad for questioning in the land-for-jobs money laundering case on March 19, official sources said on Tuesday.

Prasad, 76, has been asked to depose before the federal probe agency in Patna.

Some of his family members have also been called for questioning in the same case. Their statements are to be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

The sources, however, said that Prasad and his family members are not expected to appear before the agency.

Last year, the ED filed a chargesheet in the case against Lalu Prasad's family members before a Delhi court, naming his wife Rabri Devi and their daughters Misa Bharti and Hema Yadav as accused apart from some others.

