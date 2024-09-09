Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 9 (ANI): A high-level delegation led by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma left for Seoul, South Korea, from Delhi International Airport on Sunday evening.

The delegation included Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary to the Industries Department, Ajitabh Sharma and senior officials, according to a press release by the Rajasthan government.

Chief Minister Sharma will be on a visit to South Korea and Japan from September 9-14 and will invite investors for the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit 2024 to be held in Jaipur from December 9-11, the press release stated.

During this, investor meetings will be organised in many cities of South Korea and Japan. In these meetings, the Chief Minister will hold detailed discussions with the representatives of global companies and business groups and invite them to invest in the various sectors of the state, the statement added.

Earlier on Sunday morning, ministers and senior officials presented bouquets to the Chief Minister at the Chief Minister's residence and Jaipur Airport and wished him a successful visit.

The CM will also participate in the 'Neemrana Diwas' celebrations in the capital of Japan.

Neemrana has a Japanese Zone in the industrial area of the Alwar district, in which many Japanese companies operate, added the statement.

During his visit to South Korea and Japan, the Chief Minister will also meet officials of several companies from the infrastructure, steel, automotive, renewable energy, electronics, heavy industry, and education sectors and invite them to invest in Rajasthan.

The high-level delegation will meet representatives of several Japanese and Korean firms like POSCO International, Daikin, Hitachi, Beltekno, Samsung Healthcare, and Hanwha Solution, as mentioned in the statement. (ANI)

