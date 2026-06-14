India News | Delhi: 17-year-old Boy Stabbed to Death, Three Accused Absconding

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death in the Ghazipur area of East Delhi near District Park in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 am at night, and three people were involved in the stabbing.

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Police added that an investigation is underway in the case, while all three accused are currently absconding. (ANI)

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