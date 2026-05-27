India News | Delhi: 17-year-old Shot at Amar Colony Eatery After Argument over Touching Chair

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy sustained bullet injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire at him following an altercation at an eatery in the Amar Colony area of South East Delhi on Tuesday evening, Delhi Police said.

The victim, who was shot, was accompanied by a friend and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

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According to police, "a PCR call regarding the firing incident was received at PS Amar Colony at around 7:54 pm. During the initial enquiry, police found that the victim was sitting at the eatery with a girl when a group of boys passed by and one of them allegedly touched the victim's chair. The victim objected to it, following which the group left the spot."

Delhi Police said the "group returned after around 4-5 minutes and one of the boys allegedly fired one round at the victim before fleeing from the spot."

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Police teams, along with senior officers, rushed to the spot; however, the victim had already been shifted to a private hospital.

The injured boy was later referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be critical but stable, police added.

No other person was injured in the incident.

Crime teams inspected the spot, and multiple police teams have been deployed to analyse CCTV footage and conduct technical surveillance to identify and apprehend the accused persons.

Earlier in May, A 22-year-old resident of East Delhi lost his life following a fatal shooting near Shyam Lal College within the Welcome Police Station limits on the intervening night of May 19 and May 20.

The deceased, identified as Amanullah Qureshi, was rushed to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital by his family members, where doctors declared him brought dead.

On reaching the spot near Shyam Lal College, it was found that the injured, Amanullah Qureshi (22 years), son of Md. Tasleem, a resident of Gurudwara Mohalla, Maujpur, had already been shifted to GTB Hospital by his family members, where he was declared brought dead by the attending doctors."

According to the North-East District police, forensic teams inspected the crime scene and collected evidence and a case was registered at PS Welcome. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)