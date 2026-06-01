India News | Delhi: 17-year-old Shot Outside Amar Colony Restaurant Succumbs to Injuries; 2 Accused Arrested

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): A 17-year-old boy who was shot outside a restaurant in Delhi's Amar Colony succumbed to his injuries, Delhi Police said on Monday, while two accused have been arrested and one minor detained in connection with the case.

According to police, accused Yash Bidhuri, a resident of Tughlakabad, and Jai Kumar have been arrested in the matter. One minor has also been detained.

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Police also denied rumours circulating regarding the accused Yash Bidhuri's alleged relation to sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

"There is a rumour that the arrested accused is the grandson of sitting MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. Arrested accused Yash is not a relative of Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, nor his grandson," police said.

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Reacting to the incident, the deceased teenager's father, Sunil Kumaar, alleged negligence by the administration and demanded justice for his son.

"I had one son. He was shot for no reason. I want to tell the administration that what happened to my son can also happen to yours," Sunil Kumar told ANI.

Alleging a lack of support from authorities, he said, "The administration is not helping us with anything. They are receiving support because of being underage or being rich."

Further investigation into the firing incident is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)