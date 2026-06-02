India News | Delhi: 17-year-old Stabbed to Death in Delhi; Probe on

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): A 17-year-old was allegedly stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's New Usmanpur here, the police said on late Monday.

"Upon reaching the spot, police found a 17-year-old male lying on the ground, who was declared dead", Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rahul Alwal, North-East District told ANI

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"Multiple teams have been deployed to apprehend the accused at the earliest," the police officer said.

Further investigation is in progress.

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The forensic team inspected the scene of the crime and collected relevant evidence. A case under Section 103(1) of the BNS is being registered, he added.

He said that a stabbing incident was reported at New Usmanpur police station.

The incident triggered panic in the area.

"Look, this is a threat for all of us. If such things are happening during the daytime... and today there is even a local market here with people constantly coming and going. Despite that, 12 to 15 boys came and committed this act. It has created an atmosphere of fear for those of us living here. Yes, the boy has been identified. He lives just two or three lanes away. His name is being reported as Abhishek. Based on what I've gathered from conversations between the police and the media, there were around 12 to 16 people involved," he said.

Further details are awaited as the investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)