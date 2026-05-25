India News | Delhi: 18-year-old Found Dead in Azad Nagar; Police Initiate Probe

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Delhi's Azad Nagar area of Lal Bagh during the intervening night of May 23 and 24, police said on Sunday.

According to Delhi Police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the night.

Also Read | 'I Am a Big Fan of PM Narendra Modi, India Can Count on Me', Says US President Donald Trump During Live Video Call at Delhi Event.

"A PCR call regarding a hanging incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night of May 23 and 24, 2026. Police staff immediately reached the spot at Lal Bagh, Azadpur, where an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling using a cloth," police said.

Police said the crime team inspected the scene and photographs were taken.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Key Accused Shubham Khairnar Sent to Judicial Custody Until June 6.

"The Crime Team inspected the scene, and photographs were taken. The victim was shifted to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the official added.

Officials said the body has been preserved in the mortuary and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law.

"The body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law. Further proceedings are underway," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)