India News | Delhi: 18-year-old Found Hanging in Azad Nagar; Police Initiate Probe

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): An 18-year-old boy was found hanging from a ceiling in the Azad Nagar area of Delhi's Lal Bagh locality during the intervening night of May 23 and May 24, police said.

According to the Delhi Police on Sunday, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night.

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"A PCR call regarding a hanging incident was received at Police Station Adarsh Nagar during the intervening night of 23/24 May 2026. Police staff immediately reached the spot at Lal Bagh, Azadpur, where an 18-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling with the help of a cloth," the police said.

The police further said that a crime team examined the scene of the occurrence. "The Crime Team inspected the scene, and photographs were taken. The victim was shifted to BJRM Hospital, where doctors declared him dead," the official added.

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The body has been kept in the mortuary for preservation, officials said. "The body has been preserved in the mortuary, and inquest proceedings have been initiated as per law. Further proceedings are underway," Delhi Police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)