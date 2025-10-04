New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI): An 18-year-old motorcyclist died after his bike collided with a fire tender that was on its way to attend an emergency drowning call in Delhi's Sonia Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

According to officials, the incident occurred around 8:15 AM within the jurisdiction of Sonia Vihar Police Station. The deceased was identified as Rohit Pal, son of Vinod Pal, a resident of 5th Pushta, Sonia Vihar.

"Upon receiving information about the accident, police reached the spot and found that a motorcycle had collided with a fire tender proceeding to attend an emergency drowning call. The injured was rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead," a police officer said.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the fire tender was en route to Pusta Road, Sonia Vihar, near Chauhan Patti, when the driver noticed a speeding motorcyclist coming from the opposite direction. In an attempt to avoid the collision, the driver swerved left, causing the vehicle to hit the Pushta wall, resulting in damage to the fire tender.

However, despite efforts to avoid the crash, the accident could not be averted, police said.

A case under Sections 279/106 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at PS Sonia Vihar. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in another case, Delhi Police rescued a seven-year-old boy and arrested four men allegedly involved in his abduction, officials said. The arrested individuals have been identified as Ajay Verma (24), Amit (18), Sachin (20), and Ajay (20). The child was rescued from a farmhouse located in Hansi, Haryana, officials further stated.

The case was reported on September 28, when the mother of the minor approached the Vikas Puri police station and informed authorities that her son had not returned home after leaving for school the previous day.

The mother further alleged that one of the arrested, Ajay Verma, her former live-in partner and a resident of Hansi, was involved in the abduction. Based on the complaint, a case was registered and a search operation was launched, resulting in the successful rescue of the child and arrest of the alleged accused. (ANI)

