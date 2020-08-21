New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two men, including a chartered accountant, for allegedly donating Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through shell companies, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Mukesh Kumar (53), a resident of Ganga Vihar, and Sudhanshu Bansal (43), a resident of Laxmi Nagar, they said.

The Delhi Police received a complaint from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) where it was mentioned that the four companies, allegedly on April 5, 2014, donated Rs 50 lakh each to the AAP, a senior police officer said.

In its complaint, the RoC alleged that the four companies -- Goldmine Buildcon Pvt Ltd, Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, Sun Vision Agencies Pvt Ltd and Infolance Software Solutions Ltd -- were bogus and not located at the addresses which were in its record, police said.

There was a huge infusion of money in these companies by way of share premium amount, but the sources from where the money had come were not disclosed, police said.

The RoC issued notices to all the directors of the companies, but none of them, except one Deepak Aggarwal, one of the directors in Skyline Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd, appeared before the agency.

He revealed that the signatures and photograph, on the basis of which the DIN number was issued in his name, do not belong to him, the officer said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under relevant sections was registered on November 21, 2015.

During investigation, police found that the four companies did not exist at the address available with the RoC record.

"FSL report confirmed that the various documents relating to Deepak Aggarwal submitted to Ministry of Corporate Affairs for issuing DIN were bearing his forged signatures. Photograph on the DIN form does not belong to him,” Joint Commissioner of Police (EOW) O P Mishra said.

It was also found that the forged documents for procuring DIN in the name of Aggarwal were submitted under the Digital Signature Certificate of Chartered Accountant Sudhanshu Bansal, he said.

Investigation also revealed that all the directors of the four companies Yogesh Kumar, Mohit Kumar, Dharmender and others are employees of accused Mukesh Kumar, the officer said.

The trail of the money indicated that the fund for donation to Aam Aadmi Party was generated from the account of Antara Purukul Senior Living Ltd, a subsidiary company of Max Group, Mishra said.

The two accused people fraudulently procured DIN on the basis of fabricated documents and morphed photographs.

Thereafter, the DIN was used for incorporating shell companies. These shell companies were used for money laundering, entry operation and other illegal activities, police added.

