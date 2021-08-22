New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) The police have arrested two men from outer Delhi's Mangolapuri area and recovered seven illegal firearms from them, officials said on Sunday.

Vipin (22) and Imran (28), both residents of Mangolapuri here, have been supplying illegal firearms for the last eight months, they said.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: A Group of Transgenders Today Conducted a Drive to Spread Awareness About the … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The police said the duo were unemployed for a while and during that period, they came in contact with a Uttar Pradesh-based man who lured them into this trade on the pretext of making easy money.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said, "Acting on a tip-off, our team on August 20 identified two men engaged in the business of supplying illegal firearms and arrested them from Mangolpuri area."

Also Read | Finance Ministry Summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh for Explanation Over Glitches in E-Filing Portal.

Seven illegal firearms and 27 live rounds were recovered from them. It was revealed that the duo act as conduit between UP-based suppliers and gangs operating in the outlying areas of Delhi, he said.

The accused disclosed that they received the illegal weapons from a supplier based in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)