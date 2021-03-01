New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Two men were killed on Monday during firing incidents over business rivalry in west Delhi's Nangloi area, police said.

According to police, one Mohammad Ikram alias Arif shot one Zakir (42) on Monday. Ikram, an accused in a murder case, was out on parole.

"Enraged by this, one Raees, the associate of Zakir, along with Mohbin and one unknown person shot Saleem Qureshi, the brother-in-law of Ikram. Zakir and Qureshi were brought dead at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sudhanshu Dhama said.

The highway patrolling staff of police saw that Raees was firing at Qureshi. Police warned Raees who also fired three rounds at them while trying to flee from the spot, however, police retaliated and nabbed him, Dhama said.

One pistol, one magazine and two cartridges were seized from Raees. All of them are associated with the meat supply business, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)