New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): A 20-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following an argument in Delhi's Paharganj area, police said on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Mahir aka Imran, aged 20, hailing from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Also Read | Surajit Datta Dies: Tripura BJP MLA Passes Away After Prolonged Illness At 70.

The deceased used to work in a flex board shop in Paharganj, according to the police.

The sleuths informed further that Mahir suffered multiple stab injuries in the abdomen.

Also Read | Know Your Army Festival in Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow To Host ‘Know Your Army’ Event at Surya Khel Parisar From January 5 to 7.

According to the police, the incident took place near Lakhan Chowk in Gali no 11 under the Gokalpuri police station limits.

The police said they received a call around 9 pm on December 27 with regard to the stabbing incident, adding that officials found the body on the road near Lakhan Chowk.

The officials said they also recovered a blood-stained knife at the spot near the body.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased, Mahir, had an altercation with a person named Faizal and his associates.

The altercation took a violent turn as Mahir was stabbed to death, the sleuths added.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team swept the scene for samples and was also in the process of examining the CCTV footage of the area.

Police said the prime accused, Faizal, is reported to be absconding in the wake of the incident.

The police took custody of the victim's body and shifted it to the GTB hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)