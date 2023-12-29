New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Three people have been arrested for stabbing to death a 20-year-old boy in Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar, said the police on Friday.

The incident occurred in the Gokalpuri police station limits.

"Three people have been held for stabbing a 20-year-old boy Mahir in Delhi's Bhagirathi Vihar under the Gokalpuri police station limits. A 21-year-old girl was friendly with Mahir and one of the accused. She had befriended them on Instagram. One day, when Mahir reached the girl's place, he found her talking to one of the accused via video call. Out of jealousy, he started abusing the accused," said the police.

"Later, the accused took away the girl's phone and called Mahir on the pretence of returning it to him. When Mahir reached his place, he, along with two of his friends, stabbed him multiple times and threw his body near Lakhan Chowk in Bhagirathui Vihar," said the police.

"The accused were identified as Arman (18), Sameer (19) and Faisal (21). The deceased has been identified as Mahir (20)," said the police.

The incident came to light when the police received a call at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday regarding the body of the deceased lying near the Chowk.

Meanwhile, the body was shifted to GTB hospital for the post-mortem and the family of the deceased was informed regarding the matter.

Further investigation is underway into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

