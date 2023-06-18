New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): A 21-year-old man was murdered in Delhi's Mangolpuri in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

According to the police, the youth was fatally stabbed after he got into a quarrel with three persons.

The three accused persons were identified as Malli, Pramod and Binder.

Police informed further that Pramod and Binder have been arrested in connection with the incident, so far, while teams have been put together to nab the third, who is reported absconding.

"Raj Park police station of Delhi received information at 2.50 am on June 18 that a 21-year-old man named Sahil was stabbed at S- Block Chowk and admitted to SGM Hospital. It was alleged that the prime accused, Malli, stabbed the injured while his associates, Pramod and Binder, caught hold of him. It was alleged that Binder was hurling abuses at passersby around midnight and Sahil asked him not to do so," a police officer said.

"Told not to taunt and abuse passersby, Binder fell into an argument with Sahil. Pramod soon showed up at the scene, outside the Mongolpuri bus stand, and called his son, Malli, over to the spot. He arrived there with a knife and stabbed Sahil in the stomach. Pramod and Binder have been arrested and a manhunt is underway for Malli, who is absconding," the officer added.

According to police, the youth was rushed to the nearby SGM Hospital after being stabbed. "However, at 6.25 am, we received word from the hospital that the man had died," the officer added.

The team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) was called to sweep the crime scene for forensic evidence.

Police said a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

