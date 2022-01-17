New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): The Delhi Police arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly impersonating the original candidate in a written exam held last year for recruitment to Delhi courts, police said on Sunday.

The exam was held for the group C category recruitment on February 28, 2021, in two shifts across various examination centres in Delhi.

The accused, identified as Sumit, a resident of Haryana's Kaithal, was arrested on Saturday. He had appeared in the exam in place of candidate Sonu but had run away from the venue after the police team arrived.

"Secret information was received at the Crime Branch that unfair means were being used during the exam and subsequently a raid was conducted at exam centre at Mount Abu School, Sector 18, Rohini Delhi," said police.

During the raid, 11 candidates were found using Bluetooth devices and hearing aid and a case was registered for the same.

"So far 17 persons have already been arrested in this case. The case is being investigated by SOS-II, Crime Branch," it said.

The police made the 18th arrest in the case by arresting Sumit.

During interrogation, the accused Sumit revealed that as he was an intelligent student, he, along with his friend Pankaj Dhull, started taking money to sit in exams in place of original candidates. They became part of a larger gang that was involved in organised cheating and leakage of exam question papers.

"The gang also used Bluetooth devices and hearing aids as unfair means to crack exams. The main gang members identified so far are Sumit, Manjeet, Gurmel and Sandeep Kohli of Haryana," said the police.

According to the police, on February 28, 2021, the entire gang was involved in using unfair means during the Written Examination for Group C category recruitment in Delhi Courts, which was being conducted at various venues across the city.

They had taken money ranging from Rs 2 lakhs to Rs 5 lakhs, from the candidates and accused Gurmel was caught at the spot while Sumit had managed to slip away.

The main accused Manjeet and Sandeep Kohli are still absconding. Further efforts are being made to trace them.

Further investigation in the case is in progress. (ANI)

