New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Three men have been arrested for fighting and firing in the open in the Seelampur area, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

Police have recovered two firearms from the possession of the accused in the incident that took place last night.

"Three men were arrested for fighting over a petty issue and firing in the open last night in the Seelampur area. Two firearms have been recovered," the police official said.

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

