New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Three unidentified criminals, believed to be involved in various crimes, fled after firing shots in the air when a police team attempted to apprehend them in a forest area in North Delhi, officials said on Monday.

According to officials, the incident occurred near Dheerpur area on Sunday night at around 9:30 PM.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Cyber Fraudster Poses as Cop, Demands Money From Family For Tracking Location After Daughter Elopes With Man; Police Launch Hunt To Nab Imposter.

Timarpur Police Station House Officer (SHO) received information about the presence of suspicious individuals roaming in the area.

"The SHO, who was near the area, responded along with his team and saw three persons in the dark and jungle area of Dheerpur and started pursuing them on foot," the police said.

Also Read | BJP Makes Low-Profile Mohan Yadav CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Era Ends.

However, upon seeing the police, the miscreants ran away after firing into the air, taking advantage of the darkness and thick jungle, they said.

We are taking legal action and conducting a search operation to arrest the individuals, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)