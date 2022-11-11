New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): Delhi Police on Friday arrested three men employed at a shopping centre in Delhi's Burari area for allegedly killing their supervisor over a dispute.

The arrested accused, identified as Ankit Kumar (19), Sujal Kumar (19) and Vinod Kumar Yadav (20) - all residents of Burari area, were employees at the shopping centre and friends of the deceased, the police said.

The official said that the incident was reported on Thursday morning, and the victim was identified as Gaurav, a resident of Shiv Kunj Burari.

Locals of the area found his body in front of Apex Public School, Biodiversity Park at Pusta road Burari area in the limits of Wazirabad police station and informed the police.

Following the information, a team of police reached the area and recovered the body and later sent it for post-mortem examination.

Officials said that it was a blind case with an unknown dead body lying in shrubs in the Yamuna Pushta area and the body had injury marks on the head and neck. On the statement of the deceased's father, a case of murder was registered and the probe was initiated.

"We went through the CCTV footage of the spot and surrounding areas, and on the basis of which, the three suspects were apprehended," the police said.

During sustained interrogation, one of the suspects confessed to the crime and revealed the incident. The accused, Sujal Kumar and Ankit were employees at a shopping centre in the Burari area where the victim worked as a supervisor, they said.

The third accused, Vinod Kumar Yadav, also worked at the same place, and he was fired from the job by the victim a few ago. The victim used to ridicule and tease all three accused, and when he fired the accused, Vinod, from his job, all three accused hatched a conspiracy to teach their superior a lesson.

The accused, Sujal and Ankit, called up the victim and offered him drinks. He agreed, and the accused took him to the spot where the third accused Vinod was already waiting. They all gathered and consumed liquor.

After some time, all three accused persons took the victim to a nearby Jungle area and slit his neck with a paper cutter and thrashed his face with a piece of brick and the handle of the shutter. They also robbed money Rs 40,000 cash and the mobile phone of the victim. They distributed robbed money among them and threw the mobile phone of the victim, a shutter opening tool, bag nearby the place of the incident, the police said.

"The accused have confessed their crime and have been arrested and charged with the murder of their supervisor," the police added.

