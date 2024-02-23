New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): Delhi police have arrested three sharpshooters of the Tillu Tajpuria Gang for allegedly firing on a shop owner, police said on Friday.

The trio were nabbed by the police following an exchange of fire in Delhi's Alipur area.

According to the police, the accused were identified as Rohit (24), Siddharth (19) and Mohit (23).

The police have also recovered 1 mobile phone, 2 sophisticated pistols, 1 country-made pistol, 2 live cartridges and 2 empty cartridges.

A car with a numberplate (DL9CAR6833) which was used in the crime has also been recovered by the police.

Sharing details, police said, "A PCR call was received from a caller (woman) at the Alipur Police Station alleging that her husband (Vikas) was fired upon and injured by 4 people on February 22 at 9.34 PM.

The complainant said her husband was seated in his car in front of his shop in Delhi's Village Bakoli when a white car approached and three individuals got out of the car with weapons.

While the fourth individual who accompanied the trio remained seated in the driver's seat.

The three were carrying weapons, and when her husband tried to flee from the scene the trio began firing at him and inflicted gunshot injury on the complainant's husband.

After receiving the information, various police teams including local police special staff and gangster cell teams, immediately started a search and combing operation in the nearby areas and reached Bakhtawarpur where they suspected some movement.

After having found the whereabouts of the accused, the police fired at one of the sharpshooters identified as Rohit.

The sharpshooter also fired at the local police in defence but was injured and overpowered by the PS Alipur Staff team headed by SHO Alipur - Inspector Shailendra Kumar.

The remaining accused fled from the spot and were chased by a team of Alipur police and special staff.

Shortly after, another accused was also tracked down by the special staff near the Janti toll. He fired at the police and special staff team while trying to run away and the special staff retaliated in self-defense.

The second accused named Mohit was also arrested after he sustained injury in the exchange of fire and was overpowered by the Special staff team headed by Inspector Special Staff - Umesh Sharma.

Likewise, the third accused Siddharth was also apprehended from the farms near the Janti toll in the area.

Police further said that the accused had fired on the complainant's husband Vikas under jealousy over his new shop.

According to the victim, Vikas, he was a chicken shop owner and had recently opened a new chicken shop in Bakoli.

"Vikas said that the accused were jealous of him because of his new shop. On 22.2.24, the accused met Vikas outside his chicken shop in Bakoli and shot him while he was sitting in his car. He sustained a bullet injury in his left thigh. The victim then tried to flee away in his car while being chased by the accused," informed police.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We have registered case against the accused sharpshooters. The fourth accused has been absconding and will be nabbed soon," police said.

Further investigation into the matter is awaited. (ANI)

