New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): A 30-year-old man was admitted to the Mata Roop Rani Maggo hospital near the Bindapur police station on July 12 following an alleged hit-and-run incident.

The hospital informed the police at 01:00 am, and as the officials reached the hospital, they found the victim unfit for statement, as per the statement by the Delhi police.

The victim was identified as Vaideshvaran, son of Narayan Swami and resident of Rama Park, Mohan Garden. As the police reached the incident spot near the metro pillar number 668, Najafgarh road, they found a scooty in a burnt condition.

The police also found a broken number plate of the alleged vehicle, and the crime team inspected the incident spot. Two people who were found near the incident spot refused to give statement as they didn't wish to indulge in police cases.

No eyewitness to the matter was found near the hospital; hence, an FIR has been filed by the police at the Bindapur police station.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

