New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Delhi Police Crime Branch has busted an interstate drugs syndicate, arresting three key members and seizing a significant quantity of high-quality ganja (marijuana), as per a release.

The team conducted a trap near Nala, Golf Course Road in Dwarka, and intercepted two vehicles. The occupants were apprehended, and a total of 411 kg of fine-quality ganja was recovered.

Arrested accused have been identified as Lokesh Bhardwaj (27) resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Ashish Khasa aka Ashu (20), resident of Maheshwari, Rewari, Haryana, Moeen Khan (24) resident of Nuh, Haryana, Srikant, Prasad (33), resident of Gopalganj, Bihar, and the source of contraband.

The accused persons were involved in the illegal trade of ganja, with some having a history of similar offenses. They were motivated by the prospect of easy money.

Further investigation is being carried out to unearth the entire network and identify other key players involved in the syndicate.

The estimated international market value of the seized ganja is approximately Rs 1.90 crore.

Earlier on July 16, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, based on a tip-off about the production of counterfeit spare parts and engine oil, conducted a raid at a godown located at village Madanpur Daba.

A large part of counterfeit goods, including counterfeit Honda engine oil bottles, packaging material, counterfeit TVS engine oil bottles and packaging material, Counterfeit Honda and TVS logos and stickers and empty bottles and caps, were recovered.

The godown owner, Shubham, was arrested.

The recovered counterfeit goods were seized, and a case was registered under sections 318(4) BNS and 63 Copyright Act.

Earlier on June 28, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a godown in Uttam Nagar's Jivan Park, where illegal Chinese manja was being stored, as per officials.

The police on Friday seized a large quantity of illegal Chinese manja, and the godown owner, identified as Raju, was also arrested.

In a separate case, the Delhi Police apprehended Areeb Khan, a supplier of illegal Chinese manja, from the Kamla Market area, where he was reportedly supplying the illegal manja to local shopkeepers.

A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections and the Environment Protection Act in both incidents, stated officials. (ANI)

