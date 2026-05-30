India News | Delhi: 5-storey Building Collapses in Mehrauli Area, Rescue Operation Underway

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): A five-storey building collapsed in the Mehrauli police station area of the national capital on Saturday.

Several people are feared trapped under the debris at the accident site.

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Following the incident, a rescue operation was launched and is currently underway.

The injured are being shifted to the hospital for treatment.

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Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)