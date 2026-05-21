India News | Delhi: 50-year-old Man Critical After Heatstroke, Admitted to RML Hospital

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has reported another heatstroke case amid soaring temperatures in the national capital.

A 50-year-old man was admitted on Thursday morning after being brought in unconscious by police with an extremely high body temperature.

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According to the hospital, doctors immediately placed him on ventilator support and initiated ice-cold water immersion cooling.

Hospital officials said the patient remains in critical condition, while details about his identity and medical history are yet to be confirmed due to the absence of any attendant.

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This comes after a 24-year-old man, who was travelling by train, was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in an unconscious state on Thursday.

The patient was immediately admitted to the hospital's emergency care facility, where a dedicated heatwave clinic initiated intensive life-saving treatment protocols to stabilise his condition and reduce dangerously elevated internal body temperature.

According to doctors, the 24-year-old was brought to the hospital unconscious around 1:45 am on May 21, 2026.

Meanwhile, emphasising the administrative priority placed on safeguarding citizens from heat-induced distress, the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, outlines the core objective of the emergency intervention. In a post on X, the Chief Minister breaks down the specific administrative measures taking effect on the ground.

Chief Minister of Delhi in a post on X stated, "Amid the intense heat and heatwave gripping Delhi, the Delhi government is working in mission mode to ensure the safety and relief of every Delhi resident. Whether it's a labourer walking on the streets in the scorching afternoon, a dedicated worker standing at a traffic signal, a rickshaw puller, an elderly person, or any citizen in need, our priority is that no one feels helpless during this difficult time."

"13 mobile heat relief units are continuously reaching crowded areas to provide cold and clean drinking water, ORS packets, first aid, cotton gamchhas, and caps. Additionally, water bell systems in schools, cool rooms in hospitals, extra ORS, and every essential health facility are being ensured, so that relief from the heat is not just an announcement, but tangible assistance felt on the ground. The Delhi government stands with Delhi residents in every situation," the post read. (ANI)

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