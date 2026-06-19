India News | Delhi: 51-year-old Man Sustains Gunshot Injury Near Lodhi Road Flyover

Visual from the site of the incident (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], June 19 (ANI): A 51-year-old shopkeeper was shot by unknown individuals and sustained an injury following the firing incident near Lodhi Road flyover in the Tughlaq Road police station area, police said.

The victim has been identified as Mohd Rafique Ahmed, a resident of the JJ Area in Sunder Nursery.

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According to the police, the incident, which occurred at approximately 9:45 pm on Thursday, prompted an immediate response from local police teams who arrived at the scene to secure the area. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to authorities, the crime scene, located near the Lodhi Road flyover, was inspected by both police officials and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to gather evidence.

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Preliminary reports indicate that the injured individual has four prior criminal cases registered against him. Delhi Police officials have confirmed that a case is being registered under the appropriate provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.

An active investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and to identify the unknown individuals involved in the attack.

Further details are awaited in the incident.

Earlier, in a separate incident, a youth was shot dead in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, with police suspecting that the murder may have stemmed from an old rivalry, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Hradesh, a resident of the Sangam Vihar locality.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants allegedly shot Hradesh, resulting in his death. Police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the incident. Further details regarding the accused and the exact circumstances surrounding the murder are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)