New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party is set to conduct its Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting today in Delhi, ahead of the Assembly polls in the territory that is expected to be held in early 2025.

During the PAC meeting, the Aam Aadmi Party may release the first list of candidates for Delhi Assembly elections today, as per the party's issued statement.

The last Assembly elections in Delhi were held in February 2015 where the Aam Aadmi Party secured absolute majority and won 62 seats out of 70. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) managed to win just 8 seats while Congress struggled to open their account. After the elections, the Aam Aadmi Party formed the state government, with Arvind Kejriwal becoming Chief Minister.

However, Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government faced several turmoils, with Kejriwal being arrested by the ED on March 21, 2024, in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

AAP Chief was also arrested by the CBI on June 26, 2024, while he was in custody of the Enforcement Directorate in the excise case. Kejriwal became the first sitting Chief Minister of India to be arrested.

On September 13, the Supreme Court granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case registered by CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal had directly approached the Delhi High Court for bail and then moved to the apex court. On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld the arrest of the Chief Minister as "legal." It had dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest, saying it was only after sufficient evidence was collected and sanction was obtained in April 2024 that the CBI proceeded with further probe against him.

After his release, from the jail, Kejriwal announced his resignation and made Atishi, Education Minister in his cabinet, next CM for Delhi, until the next elections.

The third tenure of AAP government witnessed major scuffles between the Delhi and central government, with AAP and BJP blaming each other for several issues, including pollution, infrastructure, water logging, etc.

A few days ago, AAP faced a major setback, as one of the prominent leader of the party, Kailash Gehlot resigned from the party citing deep concerns over the party's direction and internal challenges, saying that the political ambitions within the party have overshadowed its core commitment to serving the people. However, he later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In the midst of these development, several other leaders including Anil Jha and Sumesh Shokeen joined the Aam Aadmi Party.

Now, the party is gearing up for the assembly elections that is likely to be held in early 2025, under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

