New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) AAP-turncoat Kailash Gahlot was on Saturday nominated as a member of the BJP's Delhi Assembly election coordination committee.

Gahlot, an MLA from Najafgarh seat in West Delhi, stepped down as Transport minister in the Delhi government, and also resigned from the primary membership of the AAP on November 17. Next day he joined the BJP.

The election for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is due in February next year.

A Delhi BJP statement said that besides Gahlot, state general secretary Vishnu Mittal and former state president Satish Upadhyay were also made members of the committee.

BJP Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva earlier in the day announced that the party would soon carry out a 'Parivartan Yatra " across the city as part of its poll campaign.

The BJP has for the yatra formed a nine-member committee, which will be headed by Upadhyay.

The panel also includes Rajiv Babbar, Rekha Gupta, and Raja Iqbal Singh, according to the party statement.

