New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI): The special cell of the Delhi Police has arrested absconding gangster Taranjeet Singh, also known as Ginni, from Haryana's Gurugram, officials said on Monday.

According to police, the arrested accused, Ginni, is associated with Prince Teotia gang and was wanted in a car-jacking case.

"There was information with the Special Cell about the movement of absconding criminal Taranjeet Singh, also known as Ginni, who was continuously changing his hideouts in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab to evade his arrest. After relentless efforts for more than three months, specific information was received about the arrival of the accused at Udhyog Vihar in Gurugram Haryana. Consequently, a trap was laid down there and Ginni was finally traced and nabbed at 4:30 p.m. on January 5, 2024," Police said in a statement.

The arrested accused is an active member of the gang of Prince Teotis, who was murdered last year in Tihar Jail by his rival gang. The members of this gang are involved in several cases of assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, hurt, criminal intimidation, etc., according to the release.

The arrested accused, Taranjeet Singh (Ginni), had taken the responsibility to revive the gang after the murder of the "leader." He used to wear a turban but later trimmed his hair to disguise the police. He was also arranging funds to run the gang and started working as a taxi driver to befool agencies, police added. (ANI)

