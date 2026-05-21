India News | Delhi Airport Tightens Screening, Issues Ebola Health Advisory for Travellers from Affected Nations

New Delhi [India], May 21 (ANI): Delhi Airport on Thursday disseminated a health advisory issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) for passengers arriving from or transiting through Ebola-affected nations, which include countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan.

According to the advisory, passengers arriving from regions reporting Ebola cases or those who have had direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of a suspected or confirmed patient must report to the airport health officer or the designated health desk before proceeding to immigration clearance.

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"Attention: Passengers arriving from or transiting through affected countries!! Passengers who have travelled from countries reporting Ebola Disease - DR Congo, Uganda & South Sudan (High Risk Countries) - and are experiencing any of the following symptoms must take immediate action. Symptoms to Watch For: Fever, Weakness or Fatigue, Headache, Muscle Pain, Vomiting, Diarrhoea, Unexplained Bleeding, Sore Throat. Passengers who had direct contact with blood or body fluids of a person suspected/confirmed to have Ebola Disease must immediately report to the airport health officer/health desk before immigration clearance," said DGHS.

Furthermore, the advisory mandates that any traveller developing symptoms within 21 days of arrival should immediately seek medical care and disclose their travel history to healthcare authorities. Travellers have been urged to cooperate with health screening protocols in the interest of public safety, in compliance with International Health Regulations (IHR) and Airport Health Organisation (APHO) guidelines.

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"Any traveller developing the above symptoms within 21 DAYS of arrival should immediately seek medical care and inform healthcare authorities about their travel history. Please cooperate with health screening and public health measures in the interest of passenger safety and International Health Regulations (IHR) Airport Health Organisation (APHO)," added DGHS.

Meanwhile, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava on May 20 chaired a high-level review meeting with Health Secretaries of all States and Union Territories to assess preparedness and response measures regarding Ebola Virus Disease.

According to sources, the Union Health Ministry clarified that no case of Ebola Virus Disease has been detected in India so far. However, following the declaration of Ebola as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Centre has proactively strengthened surveillance and preparedness measures across the country as an abundant precaution.

During the meeting, States and UTs were advised to ensure readiness at all levels. Detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) covering pre-arrival and post-arrival screening, quarantine protocols, case management, referral mechanisms, and laboratory testing have already been shared with all States and UTs.

As per sources, the Union Health Secretary emphasised the importance of coordinated surveillance, timely reporting, and preparedness of designated health facilities. All concerned Ministries and Departments have also been sensitised and are undertaking appropriate preventive and surveillance measures in coordination with the Health Ministry.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday reported that a total of 528 suspected cases, including 132 deaths, have been reported due to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as of May 18.

A total of 668 contacts were identified, including 541 in DR Congo and 127 in Uganda. The contact follow-up remained challenging in some areas of DRC due to insecurity and movement restrictions, WHO said.

The United Nations' health agency had declared the Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus a public health emergency of international concern.

In a statement on X, WHO stated that of the 12 suspected cases reported from Uganda, two were confirmed through laboratory testing, while the rest tested negative. WHO stated that alert management and case investigations are being scaled up in the affected countries. (ANI)

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