New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Thursday staged a protest outside the city government's Department of Women and Child Development office, demanding reinstatement of terminated workers and helpers.

The union members claimed that they met with Deputy Director R S Ruhil, but the official "did not assure" them of any relief.

Union president Shivani said protests would continue till all terminated workers and helpers were reinstated.

The union said 884 Anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 given show-cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike earlier.

