New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): An Armyman wanted in connection with abetment to suicide of a lady police constable was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, the police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Sonu Bhalotiya was wanted in abetment to a suicide case of a lady constable of Delhi Police of PS Palam Village, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka | They Worship Godse & Savarkar. They Worship the Ones Who Killed … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Officials said that the accused is an Armyman and was absent from his duty after coming to know that the police were looking for him.

He was frequently changing his addresses and locations and was evading his arrest. A cash reward of Rs 20,000 was also announced on his name, they said.

Also Read | BMC Elections 2023: Anurag Thakur to Tour Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha Seat on Tomorrow to Shore Up BJP Fortunes.

According to police, on August 3, 2021, a PCR call was received at PS Palam Village regarding suicide by one lady constable of Delhi Police.

A complaint was filed by the deceased's sister alleging therein that her sister had committed suicide due to harassment by Sonu Bhalotia. The accused, Sonu came in contact with her sister in 2020.

Thereafter, he got closer to the deceased mentioning that he is a resident of her neighbouring village and also made her believe that he is unmarried.

Accused Sonu also took access to the e-mail ID and password of the deceased and extracted all the contact details, photos and videos from her Google account.

In the year 2021, the deceased told all facts to her sister and she also came to know that the accused Sonu was already married. She blocked the mobile number of the accused Sonu but he kept on contacting her through different mobile numbers.

In the meantime, the engagement of the lady constable was fixed with another boy and the accused Sonu threatened her that if she doesn't talk to him he would tell everything to her fiance. Due to depression, she committed suicide after getting victimized (mentally) by the accused Sonu.

A team of AGS, Crime Branch was constituted to nab the criminal involved in this incident. Secret informers were deployed to track the accused and secret information was received by HC Mintu, regarding the presence of the accused in Meerut, U.P.

Thereafter, on the basis of technical surveillance, a raid was conducted in the Meerut area and accused Sonu was apprehended from Sub Area, Meerut Cantt in UP, they said.

The accused Sonu Bhalotia is a resident of Village Bhalot, Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan and has studied upto 12th standard. He got married in 2019.

In Dec 2019, While boarding a bus from Dhaula Kuan to Jhunjhunu he met the lady constable and befriended her.

He gained her trust and kept on maintaining a friendship with her.

After some time, the deceased constable came to know that Sonu was already married and she asked Sonu to stop contacting her, but he kept on contacting the deceased and threatened her to keep in contact with him.

After her engagement was fixed, the accused contacted the fiance of the lady and told him everything about his relationship.

After this incident, the engagement was called off. Due to depression, she hanged herself and died.

Getting this news, the accused fled away from his parent unit at Army Supply Corp, Bangalore and remained absent without leave from his duty. He was well aware of the arrest and direction of the court so he kept on evading his arrest by changing various SIMs to not getting to be traced by Police. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)